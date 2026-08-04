【天极网DIY硬件频道】At ChinaJoy, the bellwether event for China’s gaming industry, AR glasses are moving from the sidelines to center stage. On July 31, RayNeo, a global leader in consumer AR glasses, brought its full product portfolio to ChinaJoy 2026. The lineup included the RayNeo GT series for immersive, big-screen gaming; the RayNeo X3 Pro and its expansive spatial-gaming ecosystem; and the RayNeo V4 for first-person capture. RayNeo iO, a new product making its first public offline appearance, also drew long lines of players to the company’s booth.

For handheld gamers, the RayNeo GT series was one of this year’s ChinaJoy standouts―and easily worth the wait. With a single USB-C cable, it expands the roughly 7-inch display of a Steam Deck or similar handheld into a 267-inch virtual screen with vivid color and an immediately cinematic sense of scale. Native 3DoF spatial anchoring keeps the game image firmly fixed in place, even as the player moves around. The feature is designed to solve the screen-drift problem in active gameplay while making handheld gaming more comfortable on airplanes, high-speed trains, and other daily commutes. One attendee put it simply: “The next time I’m waiting in line at an anime convention, I’ll definitely be able to clear a few more dungeons with these on.”

Beyond the handheld-gaming ecosystem, big-screen entertainment is where the cinema-grade RayNeo GT series comes into its own. Connected to a smartphone or RayNeo Magic Box, the glasses let users skip the familiar battle for the family TV. Audio by Bang & Olufsen, head tracking, and spatial-audio technology deliver dialogue and subtle background sounds with precise directional placement. The resulting sense of immersion is like conjuring a private “second living room” in a remarkably small space.

If the RayNeo GT series brings a living-room-sized display into a pair of glasses, the RayNeo X3 Pro puts an arcade in your pocket. Put on the glasses, pick up a controller, and the familiar startup screen of a classic Famicom/NES is instantly in view. The RayNeo X3 Pro emulator supports seven classic gaming platforms, including Famicom (FC), Game Boy (GB), Game Boy Advance (GBA), Mega Drive (MD), and arcade systems. It lets retro games run smoothly in an AR view, faithfully recreating classic pixel art and transporting players back to the days of crouching in front of a CRT television, gripping a controller and refusing to let go.

As one of the few smart-glasses brands to build a gaming ecosystem systematically, RayNeo has created several standout AR titles, drawing on the flagship X series’ spatial-computing and full-color-display capabilities as well as the independent system capabilities of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 platform. Put on the glasses and flick your wrist: in “Beat Squash,” the ball really does come flying toward you. You have to pivot, swing, and return it; by the end of a round, onlookers are already lining up for the next one. Switch to “Skiing” and race down a slope in first person, and your body instinctively leans into the turns. One player nearby exclaimed, “It really feels like skiing.” RayNeo’s gaming ambitions extend beyond its own platform. Its self-developed spatial-computing title, “Digital Era: Legend of Elu,” has repeatedly topped Apple Vision Pro game-download charts. The AR game, created by a Chinese team, also won recognition from Apple CEO Tim Cook, who met with the core team to discuss the future of spatial computing.

Beyond immersive gaming, first-person capture was another focal point at ChinaJoy. With its effortless “wear and shoot” experience, the RayNeo V4 frees players’ hands. Whether they are lining up for event merchandise or posing with cosplayers, users can record the moment seamlessly from a first-person perspective. Also on display was RayNeo iO, which is expected to launch officially in Q3. With a lightweight form factor that is close to that of ordinary eyeglasses and high-quality spatial display capabilities, the product illustrates how AI glasses are evolving from a novelty into all-day, all-scenario smart wearables.

As AR glasses shift from simply watching to actively playing, gaming is becoming a key route for AR technology into everyday life. From a portable 267-inch giant screen to standalone spatial games, and from a commuter essential for handheld players to a time machine for retro-gaming fans, RayNeo put hands-on immersive experiences directly in the hands of gamers at this year’s ChinaJoy. This is not simply a proof of concept; it is a meaningful step toward making AR gaming part of everyday life rather than an early-adopter novelty. With the official Q3 launch of RayNeo iO on the horizon, a new all-day, all-scenario era of AR+AI is accelerating into view.

About RayNeo

Founded in October 2021, RayNeo is a globally leading consumer AR brand dedicated to transforming the lives of one billion people worldwide through AR glasses. The company has deep expertise in near-eye optical-display design, proprietary AI algorithmic models, and multimodal human-computer interaction. It is the industry’s only company with end-to-end in-house R&D and mass-production capabilities for optical solutions. Its portfolio includes the Air and GT series for cinematic viewing, the V series of AI camera glasses, and the X series of AR computing platforms. RayNeo’s products are available in more than 25 countries and regions, with more than 500,000 users served to date.

RayNeo has attracted strong investor support and market recognition, securing several nine-figure RMB funding rounds from investors including the China Mobile Chain-Leader Fund and CITIC Goldstone. As of the first quarter of 2026, the company continues to lead both global and Chinese AR-glasses markets, retaining the top spot worldwide by sales volume and ranking among the fastest-growing brands in consumer AR.